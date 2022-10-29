Home NEWS Transfer: Jurgen Klopp allows Liverpool star leave Anfield
Transfer: Jurgen Klopp allows Liverpool star leave Anfield

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has allowed centre-back Sepp van den Berg leave Anfield after he signed a new ‘long-term’ deal with the Reds.

The player was allowed to join Schalke on a season-long loan to replace Malick Thiaw after he joined AC Milan.

“We are very happy that Sepp chose us despite the great competition,” Schalke sporting director Rouven Schroder said.

“With him we have gained a fast central defender who is good in one-on-one combat and who is strong in the game, who will liven up the competition in the squad in the way we planned to after the departure of Malick Thiaw.

“We are convinced that he has the potential to close the gap that has arisen there and that he will compete with exactly this claim.”

