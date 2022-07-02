Home NEWS Transfer: Jota gives reason for joining new club
Transfer: Jota gives reason for joining new club

by News
Portuguese winger, Jota, has given the reason behind his decision to join Celtic.

According to him, Champions League football played a major role in his decision to leave Benfica on loan.

Jota, 23, joined the Scottish champions on loan from Benfica last season, netting 13 times to help them lift the league.

The end of the season was followed by speculations about the 23-year-old’s future.

However, the Portuguese has signed a five-year deal with Celtic for a fee reported to be £6.4million

And addressing the press after signing his new deal, he said he decided not return to Benfica because he wants to play Champions League football with Celtic.

