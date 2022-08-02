transfer:-jordan-gives-real-reason-de-jong-snubbed-man-united-as-top-goalkeeper-leaves

Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan has said the Frenkie de Jong saga is becoming humiliating for Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has made clear he does not want to leave Barcelona for Manchester United this season but the Red Devils are still pressing on to sign him.

The midfielder has even reportedly accepted a pay cut to remain at Camp Nou and Jordan feels it is humiliating for the Red Devils to keep chasing him.

“He doesn’t want to go!” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“Clearly he looks at Man Utd as the runt of the litter, and in a feeble state.”

In another development, Fulham is set to announce the signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.

The Germany goalkeeper has completed his medical after an £8 million deal was agreed between the two Premier League clubs.

Leno, 30, is expected to sign a three-year contract until 2025.