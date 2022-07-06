Home NEWS Transfer: Joe Aribo close to joining EPL club in £10m deal
Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo, is edging closer to a move away as the club has reportedly entered talks with Southampton over a move.

Record Sport claims Ralf Hassenhuttl’s side had emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign the Super Eagles star.

Aribo has turned down a new deal from the Ibrox side.

The Nigerian is now in the final year of his current offer with Rangers, with the club now considering whether to keep him or cash in now.

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest have been previously linked with the 25-year-old, but Southampton have entered into formal talks over a transfer.

Rangers will however insist on his £10million release clause to sell Aribo.

