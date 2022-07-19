Home NEWS Transfer: It’s phenomenal business – Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus named best deal of the summer
Transfer: It's phenomenal business – Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus named best deal of the summer

by News
Football pundit, Adrian Durham, has picked Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City as the best deal of the summer transfer window.

According to him, the Gunners have pulled off the best deal of the summer in the Brazil international.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners spent £45million to bring in Jesus from the Premier League champions.

Jesus signed a long-term contract in north London and has been handed the number 9 shirt

“He’s the signing of the summer!”

“He’s won titles and cups. Arsenal are not in the UEFA Champions League – it’s phenomenal business!” he said on talkSPORT.

