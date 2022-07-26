Home NEWS Transfer: It makes no sense – Xavi speaks on Messi’s return to Barcelona
Transfer: It makes no sense – Xavi speaks on Messi’s return to Barcelona

by News
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has said it makes no sense to talk about Lionel Messi’s possible return to the club this summer, as he is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has only spent one season in France, after leaving Barca as a free agent.

However, the 35-year-old is being linked with a return to the Camp Nou, where his former team-mate Xavi is now head coach.

“(It) makes no sense to speak about Leo Messi’s comeback at Barcelona right now, he’s under contract with PSG so it’s impossible. We’ll see in the future.

“Laporta had already said he hoped it was not yet the end for Messi at Barça,” Xavi said.

Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG and could be a free agent next year.

