Transfer: It hurts, I'm proud of leaving Barcelona – Midfielder opens up on ill-treatment by Xavi

Departed Barcelona midfielder, Riqui Puig has lamented the ill-treatment he got from the club’s manager, Xavi Hernandez.

Puig left the Catalan side on a sad note as he joined US Major League side, Los Angeles Galaxy this summer.

The midfielder said he disagrees with the Blaugrana’s decision to leave him from their recent tour of the USA.

“Being in Barcelona while my teammates were here in Los Angeles, playing games, the truth is that it hurt me a lot,” said Puig, according to Marca.

“Sometimes you have to make decisions. They took this one, I don’t agree with them, but that’s fine,” he added.

Puig lamented that he had been with the Spanish giants for seven years but was not given the needed opportunity to play football, hence his decision to move to the USA.

