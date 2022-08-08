Home Uncategorized Transfer: Isco completes shock move to Real Madrid’s LaLiga rival
Uncategorized

Transfer: Isco completes shock move to Real Madrid’s LaLiga rival

by News
0 views

Isco has joined Sevilla as a free agent, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday.

The midfielder has been without a club since his contract with Real Madrid expired in June.

Isco has now put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with Sevilla.

He becomes the LaLiga side’s third summer signing after Brazilian defender, Marcao came from Galatasaray and Brazil left-back Alex Telles on loan from Manchester United.

Isco will be reunited with former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui.

The 30-year-old made 17 appearances for Real last season, only starting three matches.

Sevilla finished fourth in LaLiga last season and will play in the Champions League this campaign.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why Israel hates the Palestinians so much

Energy crisis: What to do in case of...

Russian weapons in Ukraine ‘powered’ by Western parts:...

KCR is acting like another Nizam: Piyush Goyal

CP Olokode Disbands Surveillance Tactical Squad In Osun

Ben & Jerry’s to Take On Owner Over...

PM-led Niti meet today on strengthening NEP

Timeline: Israel’s attacks on Gaza since 2005

Baghel seeks extension of GST compensation for 5...

Falconets land in Costa Rica for U-20 Women’s...

Leave a Reply