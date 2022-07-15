Transfer: ‘Impossible’ – What De Jong told Barcelona teammates about Man United move

Barcelona star, Frenkie de Jong has told his Barcelona team-mates that he is not interested in leaving Camp Nou for Manchester United.

This is coming at a time Barcelona have reportedly reached agreement over his transfer and the Spanish side are weighing up trying to force him out.

Manchester United and Barca have finally agreed a deal worth €85million (£72m) – with £63m of that paid up front and the rest in bonuses for the Netherlands international.

But De Jong is said to be totally unconvinced by a move to Old Trafford.

He said it time without number that he is happy and settled in Catalunya and even asked his agent to inform Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough to look elsewhere for a midfielder

But Barcelona now want him to leave after long and protracted negotiations and are pushing hard for De Jong to join Man United because his sale is now considered necessary in order to comply with financial fair play rules.

Barcelona, during a meeting with the player and his agent on Thursday, outlined their position, saying it is fundamental to the club’s finances that he accepts United’s offer.

But the 25-year-old does not want to move to Manchester United and is still not budging.

Spanish outlet, Sport reports that De Jong has told his Barcelona team-mates: “It is impossible for me to leave. How am I going to leave Barca?”

The Holland star and his girlfriend are said to love living in Barcelona and do not want to move to Manchester.

The couple only recently bought a house in the Pedralbes neighbourhood and they feel very settled in Catalonia.