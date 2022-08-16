Home Uncategorized Transfer: I’m excited – Alvaro Morata decides on joining Man Utd
Transfer: I’m excited – Alvaro Morata decides on joining Man Utd

by News
Atletico Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata, has decided to rule out any possibility of joining Manchester United this summer after he distanced himself from a move to the Red Devils.

Morata has been linked with a move to Man United this summer.

Speaking after scoring a brace in Atletico Madrid’s LaLiga 3-0 win over Getafe on Monday, Morata told reporters that he is excited and happy to be at Diego Simeone’s side.

The former Chelsea star said: “I really want to play here, work and play in many competitions.

“I’m excited to be here, as always, I can only work and run for the team in every game.

“Speculation over my future? It’s what comes out in the press, I just wanted to work and work; Atletico are one of the best clubs in the world, if there’s a market I can’t do anything, just work, I’m happy here and I want to continue working.”

