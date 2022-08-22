Home NEWS Transfer: I wish him all the best – Ajax’s Bergwijn speaks on Antony joining Man Utd
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: I wish him all the best – Ajax’s Bergwijn speaks on Antony joining Man Utd

by News
8 views
transfer:-i-wish-him-all-the-best-–-ajax’s-bergwijn-speaks-on-antony-joining-man-utd

Ajax forward, Steven Bergwijn has wished teammate, Antony all the best should he eventually leave the club amid interest from Manchester United.

Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

The Brazilian was left out of Ajax’s Eredivisie squad that defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 on Sunday, where Bergwijn scored the only goal.

Speaking after the match, Bergwijn also hinted that Antony is dreaming of a move to Man United to reunite with his former manager, Erik ten Hag.

Bergwijn said at his post-match press conference: “Antony? Everyone has dreams. If it happens, then I wish him all the best.

“I would find it sad if he leaves, but like I said, everyone has dreams.”

When asked whether he has spoken to Antony about the Premier League, Bergwijn, a former Tottenham Hotspur star, joked: “No, he doesn’t really speak English, so it’s hard.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

WAEC ranking: PDP knocks Oyetola-led govt as Osun...

Nigeria, India partner to expand trade, investment

Borno govt to reconstruct former Boko Haram stronghold

Knee surgery: Osinbajo physically resumes duty, to attend...

You have no reason to continue with strike...

2023: Ebonyi PDP guber candidate, Odii denies swapping...

Transfer: Onuachu linked with move to Club Brugge

What I discussed with Obasanjo – Accord presidential...

EPL: You remind me of Evra – Rio...

‘Undertakers of privatization’ ready to take over public...

Leave a Reply