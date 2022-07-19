Transfer: He’s the real deal – Trevor Sinclair reacts to Conte’s latest signing

Former Manchester City winger, Trevor Sinclair, has described latest Tottenham signing Djed Spence as the real deal.

According to him, Spence will be a ‘star’ in the Premier League under Antonio Conte.

He pointed to the player’s contribution to his Championship side, Nottingham Forest when he ran Arsenal ‘ragged’ in the FA Cup last season.

“I think Spurs have done some really good business,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“I’ve been very impressed and I think they’ll have a go at breaking that monopoly of the top-three in the Premier League.

“There is competition for places but I think Djed Spence will go straight in there, especially with the way that Antonio Conte likes to play 3-4-3. I think he’s going to be a huge problem.

“I think he’s the real deal.”

He added: “It’s a great bit of business for Tottenham. He’s going to be a star in the Premier League.”