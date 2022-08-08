Transfer: He’s not your first choice – Souness gives verdict on incoming Man Utd player

Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness, has given his verdict on potential Manchester United signing, Adrien Rabiot.

As per Sky Sports, Man United have agreed on a deal with Serie A giants Juventus for the signature of Rabiot.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side are yet to agree on personal terms with Rabiot’s agent and mother, Veronique.

But Souness has now cast his doubts on Rabiot, insisting that the France international is not the Red Devils’ first choice and not an upgrade.

Souness told talkSPORT: “He was at PSG and ran down his contract and went to Juve. He’s not done it there. I’m not sure that’s much of an upgrade on what they have got there already. What it stinks of is if you are signing him at this time, he’s not your first choice. Maybe your second.”

“It is 24 days to go until the window closes, one game gone, I think you are reacting to things now. That’s when you make mistakes.”

He added: “Let’s see if he can deal with the intensity of our game. He’s gone to Juve and not shone there. Italian football for a midfield player is a bit easier than for a player playing in the English game. I found it a doddle out there. I’m not saying it’s like that now.”

Rabiot joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer but has been underwhelming for the Old Lady.