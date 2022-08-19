Transfer: He’s not better than Sancho, Rashford – Paul Merson hits out at Man United over latest target

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has criticised Manchester United for targeting Ajax forward, Antony.

According to him, Antony is no better than Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a forward this summer as they aim to reinforce their options in attack.

Ajax has already rejected Manchester United’s €80million bid for the player and they are set to submit a new offer.

Merson does not see any reason for the big money move for Antony since, according to him, he is not any better than United’s primary options on the wing – Sancho and Rashford.

‘They talk about Antony but he’s no better than Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho, although he hasn’t really done anything since signing.

“You’d be buying someone again who has been playing against bang-average full-backs,” Merson told the Daily Star.