Transfer: He’ll not make starting XI – Man Utd warned after agreeing three-year deal with midfielder

Former Liverpool star, Danny Murphy, has warned Manchester United that Christian Eriksen will not make the team’s starting XI.

Murphy insisted that Eriksen is not a world class player, adding that would start ahead of Bruno Fernandes in Man United’s squad under their new manager, Erik ten Hag.

Eriksen has ended speculation surrounding his next move in football by verbally agreeing to join Man United as a free agent on a three-year deal.

The Denmark international was impressive during his six-month loan deal at Brentford which ended this summer.

“I really like Eriksen, I have always admired him in terms of his creativity and the way he plays his football,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“He tries things, he is good at set-plays, two good feet but would it excite me if I was a United fan? He is going to be a squad player, isn’t he?

“He is not going to play instead of [Bruno] Fernandes.”

He added, “No. World class? Eriksen? No. No, no, no, no.’

“He’s a welcome addition to any squad because he is experienced and has quality.

“But when you are looking at the big games when United are competing against Liverpool, [Man] City and Chelsea, is he going to play in that first XI? No, is the answer.”