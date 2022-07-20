Home NEWS Transfer: He’ll leave Emirates for EPL rival, good move – Campbell on Arsenal star
Former Arsenal player, Kevin Campbell, has claimed that if Premier League rivals Leeds United sign winger Nicolas Pepe, then it would be a ‘good move’ for the Gunners.

Campbell told the Highbury Squad that Pepe would leave Arsenal this summer.

It has been a tough time for the Ivory Coast international since his club-record transfer to Arsenal back in 2019, but Campbell thinks he ‘really will go’ this summer.

Last season, Pepe made only five Premier League starts for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 27-year-old has been outperformed by Bukayo Saka on the right flank in the Arsenal squad.

Either way, Campbell thinks Pepe’s time is up at the Emirates, as he was also told that Leeds United are keen to sign the player this summer.

“I think Pepe’s going to go,” Campbell said. “I really think he will go.”

On Leeds United links: “Ooof, it would be a good move for Arsenal,” laughed Campbell.

