Transfer: He asked to leave and we agreed – Tuchel reveals next player to leave Chelsea

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has confirmed Marcos Alonso is set to leave the club.

Tuchel revealed this while speaking to reporters after a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

“Yes, Marcos asked to leave and we agreed to this.

“It would make no sense to put him on the pitch today,” the Blues boss said.

Alonso will become the second Chelsea player to sign for Barca this summer, after Andreas Christensen who joined as a free agent.

The Spanish fullback will move for less than 10m euros and become the Catalans’ fifth summer signing.

Tuchel will be looking to count on Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella on the left side of his defence this season.