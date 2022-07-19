transfer:-guardiola-takes-decision-on-signing-neymar-from-psg

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has turned down the opportunity to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Le Parisien.

City last season claimed a fourth Premier League title in five years.

However, Guardiola’s men once again fell short in the Champions League.

In order to overcome their continental hoodoo next campaign, City have significantly strengthened this summer, with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips added to the squad.

But Guardiola decided not to add Neymar to his attacking line-up.

It is understood City were offered the Brazilian over recent weeks, but rejected the opportunity to sign him.

PSG were reportedly pushing to see Bernardo Silva included in a potential deal, however City refused to entertain the ambitious offer.

Neymar’s future has been called into question this summer, with new PSG sporting director Luis Campos was willing to offload the 30-year-old in the current window.