Transfer: Great signing, world-class player – Zabaleta reacts to Man City’s new recruit

Former Manchester City star, Pablo Zabaleta, has reacted to the club’s summer signing, Erling Haaland.

Zabaleta described Haaland’s signing as ‘great,’ adding that the Norway international is a world-class player.

Man City recently signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

“He was one of the main players. He was in the market and a lot of top teams were looking to sign him. We are all very pleased to have him at the club,” Zabaleta said as quoted by Sky Sports.

“I think he’s already got that connection with Man City because his dad has been playing before for the club. Players come here and then they don’t want to move, they feel like part of the family. He’s a world-class player. He’s a great signing.”