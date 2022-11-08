Home Football Transfer Gossip Transfer gossip: Liverpool could be gifted Man Utd’s no.1 target as Arsenal eye January signings

Date published: Tuesday 8th November 2src22 7:59 – Ian Watson

A few fresh, steaming lines on Jude Bellingham in the Gossip, concerning Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. Also: good news for Arsenal fans…

LIVERPOOL COULD BE ‘GIFTED’ BELLINGHAM



Plenty of chatter around Jude Bellingham this morning, so let’s wade straight in…

Marca have tied the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in with the news that FSG have put Liverpool up for sale. We all know Jurgen Klopp has wanted to sign Bellingham and the Reds boss was biding his time until next summer. Apparently, FSG are keen to offer the teenager as an £87million parting gift before they disappear into the sunset with a few billion quid.

Liverpool may well be ‘all in’ but Sky Germany reckon they have it confirmed that Bellingham is Manchester United’s no.1 transfer target for next summer.

The story goes that United and Erik ten Hag are in agreement over a move worth around £13src.5million, which blows Liverpool’s figures out of the water. A couple of problems for United: interest from elsewhere, including Liverpool, City and Chelsea; and those pesky FFP regulations.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been given an audience with Bellingham’s representatives but TEAMtalk says the 19-year-old isn’t overly keen to move to London to play for the Blues.

ARSENAL PLAN TO SPEND IN JANUARY



Before they worry about Bellingham, City, Liverpool, Chelsea and United have to focus first on catching Arsenal. And the Gunners are making plans to keep them all at arm’s length…

To consolidate their position at the Premier League summit, the Arsenal board are planning to back Mikel Arteta in the January transfer market. That’s what 9srcmin has been told, at least.

Word is that the Gunners will look to furnish Arteta with another midfielder to add depth in their engine room, as well as another attacker. Arsenal were among at least 1src clubs represented by scouts at Ajax’s clash with PSV at the weekend, with the Gunners keeping a close eye on Cody Gakpo, who is also a target for Manchester United.

Splurging in January is also a means to make Arteta feel valued, since Manchester City and Barcelona are once again considering him for their top jobs in the not-too-distant future.

GUNNERS, SPURS IN DAVID DING-DONG



Another forward on Arsenal’s radar is Jonathan David. But they aren’t the only north London club casting their eye towards Lille…

GiveMeSport says the Canada attacker ‘has been considered’ by both Arteta and Antonio Conte, with Manchester United also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old as they consider life after Cristiano Ronaldo.

A strong showing at the World Cup is likely to ramp up interest in David, who has scored nine goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this term.

