Transfer gossip: Arsenal eye Dusan Vlahovic as part of £100m double raid on Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic snubbed Arsenal last January but that hasn’t stopped Mikel Arteta from chasing the centre-forward along with a Juventus team-mate…

ARSENAL TO GO AGAIN FOR VLAHOVIC

Dusan Vlahovic custard-pied Arsenal back in January when the Serbia striker chose to join Juventus. That, though, hasn’t deterred Mikel Arteta from targeting the centre-forward again.

Apparently, Arteta is urging his board to try again for Vlahovic a year on from the 22-year-old’s switch from Fiorentina to Juve. Vlahovic has settled well in Turin, scoring 11 goals in 21 Serie A appearances, even if the Old Lady is a hot mess this season.

CMW says Arteta wants the Gunners to throw £1srcsrc.5million at Juve for Vlahovic and his 19-year-old team-mate Fabio Miretti.

Italy Under-21 international Miretti has established himself in Max Allegri’s squad this season, making nine appearances in central midfield.

GUNNERS TARGET CROATIA MIDFIELDER



Miretti is just one of the midfielders in Arsenal’s sights ahead of the January window…

The Gunners are one of four clubs to be linked with Villarreal’s Alex Baena – Liverpool, Chelsea and City are also keen on the 21-year-old with an attractive buy-out clause – while Rennes’ Lovro Majer is also said to be a target.

That’s the word according to Fichajes, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also keeping tabs on the Croatia international.

JUVE EYE PREM PAIR



It seems unlikely that Juventus would welcome Arsenal’s interest in Vlaovic or Miretti, but the Bianconeri have moves of their own to fund as they seek a way out of a wretched start to the season.

The Birmingham Mail reckons Adama Traore is on their January wish-list. Traore is back at Wolves this season after half a year on loan at Barcelona but the Spain international is struggling to get in Bruno Lage’s XI having played only 55 minutes this term. Traore is in the final year of his contract so he may be a January bargain, or he could sign a pre-contract with Juve to make the move next summer as a free-agent.

As well as monitoring Antoine Griezmann’s odd situation between Barca and Atletico, Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve are also keen on Christian Pulisic and Marco Asensio.

Pulisic has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea and the USA international will enter the final 18 months of his contract in January. Asensio is even closer to the end of his terms with Real Madrid, who stand to lose the Spain international for nothing at the end of the season.

JOSE STILL SWEET ON CHELSEA DEFENDER



Like Pulisic, Trevoh Chalobah is struggling for game time at Chelsea this season, with only one appearance under his belt so far.

Corriere dello Sport says his inactivity has alerted Jose Mourinho, who sounded out the defender over a move to Roma during the summer.

Mourinho is keen on signing Chalobah on loan in January, with Graham Potter having ample options at centre-back.