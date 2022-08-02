Home NEWS Transfer: German club leading race for Timo Werner
Transfer: German club leading race for Timo Werner

German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig are now leading the race to sign Timo Werner on loan from Chelsea.

Werner has been linked with a number of clubs including Juventus, Real Madrid, and Newcastle.

But, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Leipzig, who Chelsea signed the German from, are ‘leading the way’ to land him.

Romano adds there have been no talks at Newcastle’s end regarding Werner’s availability.

But in exchange Chelsea are keen to sign Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, but Leipzig want to keep the 20-year-old.

