transfer:-forward-leaves-arsenal-as-man-united-confirm-deal-for-centre-back

Arsenal on Thursday confirmed that their forward, Nikolaj Moller, has left the club to join Dutch Eerste Divisie side Den Bosch on loan for the 2022/23 season.

Arsenal disclosed this in a statement via its website on Thursday.

The statement partly read, “Nikolaj Moller has rejoined Dutch Eerste Divisie side, FC Den Bosch, on loan for the 2022/23 season.

“The 19-year-old forward is returning to the Dutch side where he spent the second part of last season on loan, making eleven appearances, scoring two goals and picking up one assist.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United Women have confirmed the departure of centre-back, Diane Caldwell.

Man United stated this in a statement via its website on Thursday.

It said, “Manchester United Women can confirm that Diane Caldwell will depart the club when her contract concludes at the end of June.

“Manchester United Women would like to express our thanks to Diane and wish her the best of luck for the rest of her career.”

Diane had joined Man United in the January 2022 transfer window, making six appearances for the club.