Transfer: Final decision on Casemiro’s move to Man Utd due on Friday

A final decision on Casemiro’s move from Real Madrid to Manchester United could be made on Friday.

This was confirmed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Thursday.

Romano tweeted: “Casemiro deal. Negotiations are now in progress on both player and club sides with Manchester United, talks will continue on Friday to make final decision.

“Man Utd have offered Casemiro a longer contract than the current one with a huge salary – but absolutely not double.”

Casemiro is said to be tempted by United’s offer that came in this week.

It’s understood the prospect of signing a five-year contract at 30, that will see him double his wages, is appealing to him.

