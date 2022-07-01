Transfer: Eriksen to receive £150,000 weekly at new club as Liverpool confirms deal for Marcelo

Man United is preparing to offer Demark international, Christian Eriksen, an amount he hopefully can not refuse.

According to the Mirror, Man United have told Eriksen’s camp they are willing to pay the 30-year-old a hefty £150,000-a-week salary.

The report added that Eriksen, who is now a free agent after his short-term contract with Brentford expired this summer, is holding back to see who else Man United will sign this summer.

Eriksen is also attracting interest from Man United’s Premier League rival, Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Liverpool on Friday confirmed that goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has joined Macclesfield on a season-long loan.

The Reds made the announcement in a statement via its website.

The statement partly read, “Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has joined Macclesfield FC on a season-long loan deal.

“The Brazilian 19-year-old established himself in the Reds’ U23s side in 2021-22 and was named on the first-team bench four times throughout last season.”

Marcelo joined Liverpool from Fluminense back in 2021.