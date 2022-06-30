Home NEWS Transfer: Ebuehi set to join Empoli from Benfica
Transfer: Ebuehi set to join Empoli from Benfica

Nigeria defender, Tyrone Ebuehi, is set to join Serie A club, Empoli on a permanent deal.

Ebuehi spent last season on loan at another Serie A club, Venezia, from Benfica.

Paolo Zanetti, Empoli manager, who took the versatile defender to Venezia last season is keen for a reunion with the player.

The 26-year-old has struggled with persistent injuries since his move to Benfica in 2018.

Ebuehi, however, missed the entire 2018-19 campaign after picking up an injury in training.

The left-back spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Eredivisie club, FC Twente.

He was part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

