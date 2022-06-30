Transfer: Dybala leads two other top stars out of Man United

Paulo Dybala leads the list of high-profile names leaving Juventus this summer.

The Argentine international has been the subject of transfer speculation with the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Inter Milan all keen on a move for the player who is out of contract.

Dybala made 293 appearances for Juve, scoring 115 goals and providing 45 assists, leading to a glowing tribute on the club’s website.

Dybala isn’t the only notable name leaving the Italian giants this summer, with Alvaro Morata and Feder