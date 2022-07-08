Home NEWS Transfer: Di Maria joins Juventus as Tottenham Hotspur sign Lenglet
Transfer: Di Maria joins Juventus as Tottenham Hotspur sign Lenglet

Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur on Friday confirmed the signing of Angel Di Maria and Clément Lenglet, respectively.

Di Maria joined Juventus as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Lenglet, meanwhile, joined Tottenham from Barcelona on loan for the 2022/23 season,

Both Juventus and Tottenham made the announcement in a statement via their websites today.

Juventus’ statement partly read, “A champion with winner medals to prove it, won first at Benfica, then Real Madrid, and most recently at PSG.

“He is one of the players to have set up the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues since the beginning of the decade. His 131 assists put him behind only Thomas Müller on 149 and Lionel Messi on 174.”

Tottenham’s statement partly read, “We are delighted to announce the signing of Clément Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, subject to international clearance and a work permit.”

