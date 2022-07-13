transfer:-details-of-kalidou-koulibaly’s-contract-with-chelsea

Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly could become Chelsea player as early as Wednesday.

Details of the deal made available by Sky Sports’ Gianluca Di Marzio said that the Senegal international will earn £160,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, in addition to various performance related bonuses.

Di Marzio also claimed that the Africa Cup of Nations winner will sign a five-year deal – though the fifth year may only be an option.

The deal could be sealed up very quickly after the player agreed personal terms on a mammoth contract.

The Blues will sign the 31-year-old for a fee around £33.8million.

Di Marzio reports that talks are progressing at such speed that a deal could be completed and signed in a matter of just a few hours.

Napoli are ready to shake hands on a deal worth €38m (£32.1m) – which will be paid in two installments – in addition to a further €2m (£1.7m) in bonuses.

Talks between Chelsea and Koulibaly – who only has one year left on his deal with the Italian club – have also progressed quickly, with the defender having verbally agreed personal terms too.

The deal is advanced enough that Koulibaly may not return to Napoli’s pre-season camp in Val di Sole, having been permitted to meet with his agent in Milan to finalise the agreement.