Transfer: Dessers set to join Serie A club, Cremonese on five-year contract

Nigeria forward, Cyriel Dessers is on the verge of joining Serie A new boys Cremonese from KRC Genk.

Dessers, according to Italian news hub, TuttoMercatoWeb, has agreed personal terms with Cremonese and will pen a five-year contract.

Belgian Pro League outfit, Genk will be paid €6.5m as a transfer fee.

Dessers’ representatives are now finalising the final details of the contract.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie club, Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Feyenoord’s offer of €4m was rejected by Genk.

The striker has started the season on an impressive note for Genk, scoring three goals and proving one assist in two league appearances.

