transfer:-dessers-ready-for-new-challenge-at-genk

Nigeria forward, Cyriel Dessers, is looking forward to a successful spell at Serie A club, AC Cremonese.

Dessers linked up with the Grigiorossi from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk on Wednesday.

The Serie A newcomers beat Danish SuperLiga outfit, FC Copenhagen to the striker.

The 27-year-old has also played for clubs in the Netherlands.

“I have always dreamt of playing in Serie A, one of the top leagues in the world,” Dessers told the club’s official website.

“It’s going to be an exciting challenge, full of obstacles, but hugely stimulating, I can’t wait.

“Cremo, let’s dream together.”

Dessers left Genk after two years and boasts 11 goals in 43 appearances.

