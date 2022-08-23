Home NEWS Transfer: Depay to terminate contract with Barcelona, join new club
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Depay to terminate contract with Barcelona, join new club

by News
3 views
transfer:-depay-to-terminate-contract-with-barcelona,-join-new-club

Barcelona forward, Memphis Depay will end his Barca misery this week by having his contract terminated so he can join Juventus, The UK Sun reports.

Depay enjoyed a bright start to his Barcelona career, but has since fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

There had been interest in the Dutchman from some Premier League clubs earlier in the summer transfer window, but none were prepared to pay the price that Barcelona were originally asking.

However, Barcelona are now desperate to slash their wage bill in order to balance their perilous financial situation, meaning Depay can leave the Catalan club for nothing before the summer transfer window closes in September.

Depay, a former Manchester United star, joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2021.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CHAN 2023: Home Eagles hold Plateau United in...

Political assassinations: Osun govt talks tough, warns war...

Osun Assembly Passes Environmental Protection Bill 2022 Into...

Again, US Returns $23m Abacha Loot  

Four LAUTECH Graduates Get PhD Scholarships In U.S.

Dike, Another Amaechi’s Ally Dumps APC

Gunmen Abduct 13 Passengers In Osun

We Have Not Commenced 2022 Recruitment — NPF

Pantami applauds ICT’s 17.92% contributions to GDP

Transfer: It’s nice – Kevin Trapp speaks on...

Leave a Reply