transfer:-dennis-coy-on-watford-future

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis has refused to rule out leaving the Hornets amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Dennis has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham United following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Nigerian international scored 10 goals and recorded six assists in 33 league appearances for the London club last season.

Watford’s £20m valuation of the player has potential suitors off.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Dennis put up an impressive display in Monday night’s 1-0 win against Sheffield United.

“I enjoyed the game (against Sheffield United), we won the game, so I’m happy,” Dennis told Skysports.com.

“I’m still a player of the team so I just do my job and we’ll see what happens.”

The 23-year-old joined Watford from Belgian Pro League champions, Club Brugge for £3m last summer.