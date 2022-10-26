Home NEWS Transfer deadline: He’s Europe’s most exciting talent – Boehly reacts to Chelsea’s latest signing
Transfer deadline: He’s Europe’s most exciting talent – Boehly reacts to Chelsea’s latest signing

by News
Transfer deadline: He’s Europe’s most exciting talent – Boehly reacts to Chelsea’s latest signing

Chelsea chairman, Todd Boehly, has reacted to the club’s latest new signing, Wesley Fofana.

Boehly described Fofana as one of Europe’s most exciting talents, adding that he would further strengthen the Chelsea squad.

Fofana joined Chelsea on Wednesday from Premier League rival Leicester City.

The 21-year-old defender signed a seven-year contract with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Reacting, Boehly told the club’s official website: “Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age.

“We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come.”

