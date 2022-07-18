transfer:-de-ligt-finally-snubs-move-to-chelsea,-new-club-revealed

Juventus defender, Matthijs de Ligt, is set to sign for Bayern Munich this week.

Both clubs were locked in negotiations all through Sunday and have now agreed a transfer worth €80million.

This was confirmed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted: “Matthijs de Ligt to FC Bayern, here we go! Verbal agreement has been reached tonight as clubs have been in contact all day.

“Final bid accepted by Juventus for package worth more than €80m.

“De Ligt has already agreed personal terms and will sign until June 2027.”

The Dutchman was one of the options Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, was looking at to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

Tuchel had lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents, but has only brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli so far.