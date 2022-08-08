transfer:-de-jong-takes-decision-on-chelsea-move-after-phone-call-with-boehly

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong has turned down a move to Chelsea despite speaking on the phone with Chelsea co-owner, Todd, Boehly, according to Relevo.

Boehly spoke directly with De Jong over a potential move to Stamford Bridge but did not get the response he was hoping for.

The Blues are trying to land the 25-year-old ahead of their Premier League rivals, Manchester United.

However, the former Ajax playmaker has little desire to leave Spain and has already rejected a move to Old Trafford despite United agreeing a £73million fee.

Chelsea were thought to have a better chance of convincing De Jong, as they will be playing in the Champions League.

However, the player has once again rebuffed a move to England after speaking to Chelsea chief Boehly in recent days.