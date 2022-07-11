transfer:-de-jong-furious-over-‘propaganda-campaign’-to-force-him-out-of-barcelona

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong and his agent are said to be furious with the Catalan giants ahead of more crunch talks between the two parties this week.

Manchester United are still one way or the other believing they could still sign the Dutchman this summer, with new boss Erik ten Hag making him his top transfer target.

United are thought to have agreed an initial fee with Barcelona, but the player had made it clear he does not want to leave Camp Nou.

The Red Devils are still hanging on despite Barcelona president coming out publicly to say that De Jong is not for sale.

The Dutch star is billed to return to training on Monday (today) with his agent, Ali Dursun, also in the city for a meeting with the club this week.

Marca reports that De Jong and his agent want to know first-hand what the club’s position is concerning his future.

There is ‘great anger’ in the player’s camp over how the Catalan club is handling de Jong’s future.

They are frustrated with how news of negotiations with Manchester United has been leaked in recent weeks.

De Jong and his agent were also angered when details of the 25-year-old’s contract appeared in the Spanish press.

Marca added that de Jong and his agent now believe there is a ‘propaganda campaign’ against the player to force him out of the club.

Barcelona will this week demand that the player take a significant pay cut if he wants to remain at the club and if he does not accept the proposal, Barcelona will sanction his exit.