Transfer: De Jong doesn’t want to join Man Utd, we have salary issue – Barcelona

by News
Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has revealed Frenkie de Jong does not want to leave the club.

Laporta confirmed that Manchester United is one of the clubs eager to sign the midfielder.

However, De Jong prefers to stay at the Nou Camp.

Laporta said: “There are many clubs that want him, not just Man United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay.

“I’m going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted.”

United were hoping to strike a deal that would see them pay €65 million (£56m) fee plus add-ons for the former Ajax midfielder.

