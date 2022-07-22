Home NEWS Transfer: Danny Schofield confirms departure of another Chelsea midfielder
Transfer: Danny Schofield confirms departure of another Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea midfielder, Tino Anjorin has left the club for Huddersfield.

It would be his second loan spell at the club last season at the John Smith’s Stadium

He has agreed on a season-long loan at the club where he spent the second half of the last campaign

Terriers head coach Danny Schofield said: “I’m incredibly happy to welcome Tino back to the group as he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for us on the pitch.

“He joined us on the back of a significant injury last season and it understandably took him time to recover, but we saw all the ability that has made him so highly regarded across football as the season progressed in training and in flashes on the pitch.”

