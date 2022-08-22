Home NEWS Transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo suffers fresh blow as another European club reject him
Transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo suffers fresh blow as another European club reject him

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has suffered another transfer blow as French Ligue 1 club, Marseille have rejected the opportunity to sign him this summer.

Recall that German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, had last week ruled out any possibility of signing Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Man United all summer but may end up staying with the Red Devils.

The five-time Ballon d’Or has been trying to force an escape from Old Trafford since returning from a prolonged summer break last month but has been struggling to find a new team.

Marseille were the most recent club to express an interest in signing the Portugal captain, however, they are no longer considering a deal.

According to RMC Sport, Marseille now have no intention of recruiting the former Real Madrid and Juventus star.

This acts as another huge blow to Ronaldo, who is eager to make a return to Champions League football this season.

