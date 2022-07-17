Home NEWS Transfer: Chelsea’s third summer signing close to arriving Stamford Bridge
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Chelsea’s third summer signing close to arriving Stamford Bridge

by News
1 views
transfer:-chelsea’s-third-summer-signing-close-to-arriving-stamford-bridge

Chelsea are ‘very close’ to signing Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain as their third signing of the summer, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Kimpembe would become Chelsea’s second defensive recruit after Kalidou Koulibaly, while Raheem Sterling has also joined the Blues.

Chelsea are now in talks with PSG over a deal for Kimpembe and it’s understood that the French Ligue 1 champions are willing to sell the centre-back.

The reports added that PSG are now looking at Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio as Kimpembe’s replacement.

However, PSG are holding out for a €50m (£42.3m) fee for the France international.

Kimpembe has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer.

The 26-year-old has drawn the interest of Chelsea and Juventus in the past.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: Ronaldo speaks on leaving Man Utd for...

Transfer: Real reason I left Bayern Munich for...

Buni asks FG for help as flood displaces...

Nigerian-born tech execs convicted in US for laundering...

NPFL: Rivers United forward, Akuneto emerges top scorer

Transfer: Teddy Sheringham names two players Man United...

Family demands justice over alleged sexual abuse of...

Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed meet Obasanjo

I can never underestimate Peter Obi, Atiku –...

President Buhari Congratulates Osun Governor-Elect, Adeleke

Leave a Reply