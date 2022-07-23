Transfer: Chelsea, Tottenham battle for Premier League’s ‘best dribbler’ as Saka gets £140,000 per week offer

Chelsea and Tottenham have entered a battle to sign one of the best Premier League dribblers and Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Northern Echo reports that Newcastle are ‘bracing themselves for formal inquiries’ over the forward.

According to the report, Newcastle United could be tempted to sell the Frenchman for an offer around £40million.

Newcastle want to sign both Moussa Diaby and Alexander Isak.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly offered their young forward, Bukayo Saka a new £140,000-a-week contract.

This is to fend off interest from Manchester City, who are reportedly interested in the England international.

The 20-year-old winger has been one of Arsenal’s most influential players over the last two years, having broken into the first team.

He currently earns around £70,000-a-week and the Daily Mail reports that Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to double that to avoid losing the forward.

Saka’s current deal expires in June 2024.