Transfer: Chelsea offer two players in a bid to hijack De Jong’s move to Man Utd

Chelsea are ready to include two players in their bid to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, according to the Daily Mirror.

It is claimed the Blues hope that offering Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta will help them “hijack” Manchester United’s move for the 25-year-old.

Alonso and Azpilicueta have been linked with moves to the Camp Nou this summer and Chelsea could offer the defenders to the LaLiga club to get the De Jong deal over the line.

United’s lengthy and fruitless pursuit of the 25-year-old Netherlands international has left the door open to their rivals and Chelsea are prepared to swoop.

If De Jong does leave the Camp Nou this summer, it’s claimed Barca will look to replace him with Manchester City’s midfielder Bernardo Silva.

