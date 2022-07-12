Transfer: Chelsea lose out as Leeds accept €67m offer from Barcelona for Raphinha

Leeds United have accepted a €67million offer from Barcelona for Raphinha.

The Elland Road club had previously agreed a £55million deal with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

However, Raphinha only had his mind set to join Barca.

The LaLiga giants have now submitted an offer Leeds found enough to part with the Brazil winger.

This was confirmed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Romano tweeted: “Raphinha to Barcelona, here we go! Full agreement reached with Leeds after today’s bid accepted: €58m fixed fee plus add-ons up to total €67m package.

“Raphinha only wanted Barça since February and he’s set to sign until June 2027, time for documents and contracts.”