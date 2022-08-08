Home NEWS Transfer: Chelsea give two conditions to sign Aubameyang from Barcelona
Transfer: Chelsea give two conditions to sign Aubameyang from Barcelona

by News
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, is believed to be keen on signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona this summer.

However, the Blues will only make a move for the former Arsenal captain, if his price tag and wage demands are reasonable.

This was revealed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Monday night.

Romano tweeted: “Pierre Aubameyang’s in Chelsea list but there are still no direct talks with Barcelona. Deal depends on price tag and salary conditions.

“Auba’s happy in Barcelona – and FCB currently not intentioned to sell both Pierre and Memphis Depay. Interest revealed last week.”

Aubameyang only joined Barca in January, after his contract with the Gunners was terminated.

