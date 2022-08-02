transfer:-chelsea-confirm-deal-for-highly-rated-chukwuemeka

Chelsea have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Premier League side Aston Villa to sign England U21 midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chukwuemeka, England U-21 star, played 19 games for Steven Gerrard’s side after making his first-team debut at the end of the 2020-21 season.

He made 11 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa last season and the Blues deal for the youngster is believed to be worth an initial £15m.

A statement from Chelsea read: “Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.

“The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.”