Home NEWS Transfer: Chelsea bid €75m for Fofana
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Chelsea bid €75m for Fofana

by News
0 views
transfer:-chelsea-bid-e75m-for-fofana

Chelsea, on Wednesday, submitted a €75million offer to Leicester City for Wesley Fofana.

According to L’Equipe, the bid was immediately rejected by the Foxes.

Fofana has become a priority for Blues boss, Thomas Tuchel, who is looking to replace Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

However, Leicester’s official stance is that Fofana is not for sale.

The 21-year-old wants to join Chelsea, as he would realise his dream of playing in the Champions League.

Chelsea are expected to return with a bigger bid for the France defender and hopefully finalize a deal.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Brighton clears air on receiving offer to...

Transfer: You’re panicking, buying players Chelsea don’t need...

EPL: It’s a shame – Lampard confirms Everton...

EPL: William Gallas reveals player he’s most excited...

EPL: Gary Neville names only team that can...

Terrorism: Government is headquarters of Boko Haram –...

ICPC Chairman, Owasanoye tasks ACTUs on corruption-free public...

Transfer: Aubameyang in shock move from Barcelona to...

More Passport Issuing Centres Coming — FG

Intensify Efforts Against Terrorists, Air Chief Orders Commanders

Leave a Reply