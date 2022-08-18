Home NEWS Transfer: Casemiro interested in Man United move
Transfer: Casemiro interested in Man United move

by News
Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro is interested in listening to the offer from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph.

Manchester United remain determined to add to the squad, with Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro among their targets.

The report claims Real Madrid have made it clear they will not stand in the midfielder’s way if he wants to leave.

It added that the 30-year-old is ‘interested in hearing about United’s offer’ as the arrival of French star, Aurelien Tchouameni threatens his place in Real Madrid’s first team.

The Telegraph says that Casemiro has not ruled out the move with United prepared to double his current salary.

The club have also made contact with the representatives of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic over a move to Old Trafford.

United are also keen to bring in a forward, a right-back and a second-choice goalkeeper.

