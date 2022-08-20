Home Uncategorized Transfer: Casemiro deliver emotional message to Real Madrid fans as he depart for Man United
Transfer: Casemiro deliver emotional message to Real Madrid fans as he depart for Man United

Departing Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro has shared an emotional farewell message with supporters of the club as he flies out to Manchester United.

The Brazilian midfielder will complete his £60 million transfer to Manchester United at any moment.

The 30-year-old Brazil international is heading to Old Trafford for a medical after the two clubs agreed on a deal.

He wrote on Twitter: “I have lived the most wonderful story that I ever thought. I hope to return one day to what will always be my home.

“Not in a thousand lifetimes will I be able to give back to Real Madrid and Real Madrid all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid!”

