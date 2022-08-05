Home NEWS Transfer: Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich sign Nigerian midfielder
Transfer: Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich sign Nigerian midfielder

German champions, Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Nigerian youngster Daniel Francis on a three-year contract.

Francis joined the Bavarian from FC Hearts, an amateur club based in Abuja, Nigeria.

The midfielder is the first Nigerian to sign for Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old will however be loaned out to Austrian first division club, Austria Klagenfurt until the end of the 2022/23 season.

“Daniel played to the fore during his time in the FC Bayern World Squad and acted very conspicuously in the test games, “head of FC Bayern Campus, Joschen Sauer told the club’s official website.

“He’s attracted the interest of a number of clubs, so we’re delighted he’s signed and that he can now gain match practice at Austria Klagenfurt.”

